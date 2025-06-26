How ‘Sorry, Baby' writer-producer-star Eva Victor made the year's most exciting debut

The Oscar-winning producer of ''Moonlight'' really wanted to get in touch with Eva Victor.
Adele Romanski and her producing partner Mark Ceryak were ''kind of obsessed'' with the short, comedic videos Victor was putting out on various social media platforms. Titles of some that still exist online include ''when I definitely did not murder my husband'' and a series called ''Eva vs. Anxiety.''
Romanski and Ceryak started bugging their Pastel productions partner Barry Jenkins, certainly the most well-known name of the bunch, to make the first move and send Victor a direct message. But they had to ask themselves a big question first: Would that be weird?
''We had to negotiate whether or not that was appropriate for Barry, a married man, to send Eva a DM,'' Romanski said. ''We were like ‘yessss, do it!'''
What started as a curiosity about a distinct voice, someone whose observations about the world and society were hilarious, sharp and undeniable, just a few years later would become one of the most exciting debuts in recent memory. ''Sorry, Baby,'' which Victor wrote, directed and stars in, is a gentle film about trauma. It's also funny and strange and fresh, a wholly original statement from an artist with a vision. And there's a cat too.
The film opens Friday in New York and Los Angeles and expands nationwide in the coming weeks.
A boost from Barry Jenkins
It's a wild turn of events for Victor, who goes by they/she pronouns and who never dared to dream that they could possibly direct.