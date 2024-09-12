How social media became a storefront for fake pills as families struggle

Mikayla Brown lost her son Elijah, who went by Eli, to a suspected fentanyl overdose in 2023, two weeks after his 15th birthday. His father found him unresponsive on a September morning last year. His cause of death was accidental fentanyl overdose. But he wasn't trying to buy fentanyl, he was looking for Xanax, and, like Coco, ended up with tainted pills that killed him.