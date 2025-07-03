How Rhode Island finally pushed a partial assault weapons ban over the finish line

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Passing a new law restricting assault weapons took Rhode Island lawmakers more than 10 years, but it may offer a road map to other states looking to ease the proliferation of such firearms.
For advocates, the fight is a prime example of the current challenges to passing gun control measures in the U.S., particularly surrounding semiautomatic rifles that have become the weapon of choice among those responsible for most of the country's devastating mass shootings.
When Rhode Island's bill was signed into law by Democratic Gov. Dan McKee late last month, its sponsor, Democratic Rep. Jason Knight, told jubilant supporters: ''What was once the impossible became the inevitable.''
How? Persistent advocacy, a change in legislative leadership and a last-minute overhaul to note the broader legal landscape.
What did Rhode Island do?
Rhode Island's ban, which goes into effect in 2026, prohibits the sale, manufacturing and distribution of certain high-powered firearms that were once banned nationwide. The law does not prohibit possessing such weapons, a key distinction compared with other assault weapon bans enacted elsewhere in the U.S.
Currently, only Washington state has a similar law.
A leadership change helped propel momentum