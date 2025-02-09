How Republican skeptics in the Senate got to 'yes' on RFK Jr. and Gabbard

Thune’s cautious optimism followed a week where the prospect of opposition from Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Todd Young of Indiana — both of whom have tried to maintain some independence from Trump — threatened to derail Kennedy and Gabbard. But after a series of intense phone calls and negotiations led by Vice President JD Vance, even in the moments leading up to committee votes Tuesday, the new leadership team persuaded the key holdouts to come around.