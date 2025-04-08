How Philadelphia police draw on personal experiences to respond to mental health crises

PHILADELPHIA — On a frigid February morning, Vanity Cordero, a Philadelphia police officer, heard a call over the radio for a man threatening to jump from a bridge. The details sounded familiar.
When Cordero arrived, she realized she'd met him months earlier on the same bridge, where she talked him down by engaging him in conversation about his family and bringing him a hot meal.
Cordero is a member of a program focused on de-escalation practices and to provide connections to services including follow-up support as an alternative to arrest and entering into the criminal justice system.
The unit started as a pilot program in late 2022, nearly two years after the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., who was experiencing a mental health episode when police responded to his mother's call for help.
Studies over the past two decades have shown a person with serious mental illness can be over 10 times more likely to experience use of force during police interactions.
In the wake of Wallace's death, the police and the city both invested in programs to better respond to mental health crises — one of dozens of similar initiatives in other police departments across the country.
Officers with a personal connection
What makes Philadelphia's unit unique is the robust follow-up resources and that most of the officers on Philadelphia's team, including Cordero, have personal experiences that made them want to join — family members with mental illness or addictions or previous work with at-risk populations.