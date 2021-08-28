The first four seasons

Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had a 26-19 overall record and a 15-19 Big Ten mark in his first four seasons at Minnesota. Since the Gophers' last Big Ten title in 1967, here is a look at how coaches have fared in their first four seasons with the team, listed by overall win percentage.

Coach, years Overall Big Ten

P.J. Fleck, 2017-20 26-19 (.553) 15-19 (.441)

Jerry Kill, 2011-14 25-26 (.490) 13-19 (.406)

Cal Stoll, 1972-75 21-23 (.477) 15-17 (.469)

Glen Mason, 1997-2000 22-25 (.468) 12-20 (.375)

John Gutekunst, 1986-89 20-23-2 (.467) 12-18-2 (.406)

Joe Salem, 1979-82 18-23-1 (.440) 12-23-1 (.375)

Tim Brewster, 2007-10 15-30 (.333) 6-22 (.214)

Jim Wacker, 1992-95 12-32 (.273) 7-25 (.219)

Note: Does not include coaches who had fewer than four seasons at Minnesota.