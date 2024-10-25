How one of France's top soccer clubs ended up fighting for its very survival in the lower leagues

After the resolution of a dispute over matchday costs with the owners, Bordeaux has returned to the 42,000-capacity Matmut Atlantique stadium, which hosted soccer matches during the Paris Olympics. But the remote location, 40 minutes from the center by tram, adds to the impression of an isolated white elephant. During a league game on Oct. 19 against Avranches, a Normandy team, the food stalls were shut and fans sat on benches eating their own provisions like a surreal picnic.