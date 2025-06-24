How NIL money is reshaping the NBA draft: Fewer early entrants, more college stars staying put

Will Wade's work building N.C. State into an immediate winner included the pursuit of an entrant in the NBA draft, just in case he returned to college.
It wasn't a huge risk: With all the cash flowing in college, the number of early entrants to the NBA draft has continued to shrink. This year's draft starts Wednesday night with its lowest total of those prospects in at least 10 years.
''Now you can play the long game a little bit more,'' Wade told The Associated Press, referring to how college players can look at their futures. ''Look, I can get paid the same I would get paid in the G League, the same I would get paid on a two-way (contract), some guys are getting first-round money."
And more money is on the way.
It's been four years since college athletes were permitted to profit off the use of their name, image and likeness (NIL), opening the door for athlete compensation that was once forbidden by NCAA rules. Next week, on July 1, marks the official start of revenue sharing where schools can begin directly paying athletes following the $2.8 billion House antitrust settlement.
For Wade, that led to signing Texas Tech's Darrion Williams after 247sports' fifth-ranked transfer withdrew from the draft.
''Basically now if you're an early entry and you're not a top-20, top-22 pick — where the money slots — you can pretty much make that in college,'' the new Wolfpack coach said.
It's all part of a seismic change that has rippled through college athletics since the pandemic, its impact touching the NBA. Players willing to ''test the waters'' in the draft before returning to school now have a lucrative option to consider against uncertain pro prospects.