Jane King, a financial investor from Boston who describes herself as progressive, began the presidential primary as an avowed supporter of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. But as Warren’s candidacy seemed to fade early this year, King looked elsewhere.

She considered Michael Bloomberg, Warren’s electoral nemesis. She thought about Pete Buttigieg, another moderate. Ultimately, in the Massachusetts primary that was a must-win for Warren, King voted for former Vice President Joe Biden.

She was simply trying to be strategic, King admits: She was willing to do whatever was necessary to stop Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont from becoming the Democratic nominee.

“I didn’t want Bernie to beat Elizabeth in her own backyard. But then, it became much more complicated than that,” said King, 70. “Are we going to have a nominee who could take on the Republican Party? We have to stop Bernie.”

Rarely has political momentum flipped as quickly as it did in the first half of March, as Sanders lost serious ground to Biden before the coronavirus slowed their race. There are well-known reasons for the shift: Moderate candidates like Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota rallied around Biden. He enjoyed demographic advantages, particularly with black voters. And turnout among young voters and liberal nonvoters did not surge, failing to reshape the electorate as Sanders had hoped.

But beyond ideology, race and turnout, a chief reason for Biden’s success has little to do with his candidacy. He became a vehicle for Democrats like King who were supporting other candidates but found the prospect of Sanders and his calls for political revolution so distasteful that they put aside misgivings about Biden and backed him instead.

In phone interviews, dozens of Democrats, mostly 50 and older, who live in key March primary states like Massachusetts, Virginia, Michigan and Florida, said that Biden’s appeal went beyond his case for how to beat President Donald Trump. It was his chances of overtaking Sanders, the only candidate in the vast Democratic field they found objectionable for reasons personal and political.

For some, like Amy Siegel of Natick, Mass., the anti-Sanders feeling relates back to the 2016 Democratic primary, when she supported Hillary Clinton and believed Sanders ran a divisive campaign that wounded her before the general election.

Others, like Beatrice Abetti of Bonita Springs, Fla., switched to Biden after Warren suspended her campaign, viewing Sanders as a general election risk.

Sanders has explained his slide by blaming the Democratic establishment, the collection of party leaders leery of grassroots candidates promising structural change.

But some of Sanders’ vulnerabilities were self-inflicted, and voter interviews and exit polls from states that held their primaries in March suggest that problems existed on the ground level.

Before Sanders’ presidential run in 2020, his campaign did not concern itself with smoothing tensions among voters who supported Clinton in 2016. He did not seek the endorsements of many party leaders, who were always unlikely to back him, but could have been swayed from being openly antagonistic to ambivalent.

As a result, after a strong finish in Iowa and wins in New Hampshire and Nevada, Sanders did not benefit from an assumed truth of presidential campaigns: that early-state victories help bring in voters from other factions. Instead, people like Lori Boerner of McLean, Va., said Sanders’ performance sent them searching for a candidate who could stop his rise, and after the South Carolina primary, they landed on Biden.

Boerner, 57, said she switched her support from Buttigieg to Biden the night Biden won big in South Carolina. This was before Buttigieg had dropped out and endorsed his former rival.

“I guess after New Hampshire, it became clear — Bernie’s going to win,” Boerner said. “So are we going to stop him or are we not? And then South Carolina came that Saturday, and that provided an answer and a way out.”