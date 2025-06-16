How Nest turned a $24,000 idea into a global movement supporting women artisans

From an initial team of two, Nest has grown to 33 staff members, with net assets of $6 million and annual revenue of $7.2 million in 2025 — nearly double its 2019 revenue. It doesn't take a cut of artisan sales, relying instead on grants, program service revenue, fundraising events, and individual donations. The organization has received more than $10 million in grant funding since 2017, according to tax information from Cause IQ, which collects nonprofit data.