How Nest turned a $24,000 idea into a global movement supporting women artisans

In 2005, Rebecca van Bergen was a graduate student in social work at Washington University when she won $24,000 in a school innovation contest. That seed money sparked the creation of Nest Inc., a nonprofit that empowers women artisans globally by providing training, funding, and market access.
From its modest beginnings, Nest has grown into a force in the artisan economy. It now supports creators in 125 countries and 47 U.S. states, helping women transition from informal craft work to sustainable business ownership. Nest's network includes around 3,000 handcraft businesses and has reached more than 345,000 entrepreneurs — mainly women — with grants and coaching on skills like pricing and financial management.
''Most people still have an aunt or grandmother who knits or crochets or made them clothes,'' van Bergen said. ''It's still pretty deeply embedded in our societies. It's income-generating, and it also preserves cultures.''
Van Bergen's first break came in 2010 when Nest partnered with FEED Projects, fashion designer Lauren Bush's social enterprise. That relationship opened doors to collaborations with Amazon, Etsy, and West Elm. Over the years, Nest's mission has attracted support from funders like the Oak and Moody's foundations — as well retailers like Tory Burch and L.L.Bean, now totaling 25 companies, which purchase and sell the artists' goods.
From an initial team of two, Nest has grown to 33 staff members, with net assets of $6 million and annual revenue of $7.2 million in 2025 — nearly double its 2019 revenue. It doesn't take a cut of artisan sales, relying instead on grants, program service revenue, fundraising events, and individual donations. The organization has received more than $10 million in grant funding since 2017, according to tax information from Cause IQ, which collects nonprofit data.
Domestic expansion
In recent years, Nest has expanded domestically, providing funds and training artists in all but three U.S. states.
Among the artisans is Stef Ratliff, who was born and raised in the coalfields of eastern Kentucky. She creates custom pottery and art through her KYARTRAT business. Though she had painted trophies for the Americana Music Awards for more than a decade — and created a custom guitar for Grace Bowers at this year's Grammys — Ratliff struggled to run a sustainable business until joining Nest and working as a community manager identifying Appalachian artists.