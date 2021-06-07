Intro: Host Michael Rand breaks down theTwins' trade of Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bayin a number of ways: What Cruz meant to the Twins will be hard to replicate, and as much as someone who played just 258 games here can define an era, Cruz did that. He was a lineup presence and the leader of the Bomba Squad. That said, the Twins did well to get two Class AAA pitchers in return for Cruz, and it was clearly a trade that makes sense. It's hard to remove the emotion from the trade, but if you can do that you will find a lot of good.

14:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson joins the podcast from Big Ten media day in Indianapolis where the talk has focused on players being able to profit off their name, image and likeness as well as what impact COVID will have on 2021 after the major disruptions of 2020. One thing is for sure: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck can't call his team young this year.The veteran group is intriguing and could be a contender.

28:00: It's draft night for the Wild, andwith two first-round picksMinnesota is in good shape to draft key pieces that will be essential roster replacement in years to come.

