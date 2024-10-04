How much do you love Mickey’s Diner?

The reopening of Mickey’s Diner might bring back a flood of memories about the legendary St. Paul spot. But do you really know its significance in pop history? See how you score on our quiz.
1. What did Guy Noir (Kevin Kline) order during the opening credits of “A Prairie Home Companion”?
a) One-Eyed Jack with root beer
b) grilled cheese sandwich with a chaser of beans
c) mocha milkshake with extra mocha
2. What 1991 music video featured a shot of the diner?
a) Pet Shop Boys’ “Where the Streets Have No Name (I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You)”
b) Paula Abdul’s “Rush Rush”
c) Nelson’s “After the Rain”
3. What TV show initially was going to revolve around a waitress who inherits Mickey’s Diner?
a) “Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”
b) “2 Broke Girls”
c) “Get a Life”
4. Which late-night host traded barbs with Mickey’s staff during a 2018 visit?
a) Jimmy Kimmel
b) Conan O’Brien
c) Jimmy Fallon
5. In 1975, the diner was closed to the public so a record label could throw a private party for one of its artists. Name that musician.
a) Tom Waits
b) Bruce Springsteen
c) Stevie Wonder
6. What Minnesota-raised comic used to work behind the counter?
a) Melissa Peterman
b) Lizz Winstead
c) Colleen Kruse
7. Which “American Idol” favorite has frequented the diner?
a) Fantasia
b) Kelly Clarkson
c) Clay Aiken
8. In 1960, Reid H. Ray Film Studio shot an industrial short at the diner, starring an Oscar-nominated actor. Name him.
a) Burgess Meredith
b) William Bendix
c) Ray Milland
9. Which news anchor dined at Mickey’s incognito during the 2008 Republican National Convention?
a) Brian Williams
b) Diane Sawyer
c) Anderson Cooper
Answers: 1) b, 2) a, 3) a, 4) c, 5) a, 6) c, 7) c, 8) b, 9) a
