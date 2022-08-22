"American Idol" isn't the star maker it once was, but that won't stop thousands from trying for a chance to shine on national television.

For the third consecutive year, producers are holding initial auditions over Zoom. Each state will get a day to participate. Minnesotans get their chance on Wednesday. To find out more and register ahead of time, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

Last season, Rochester native Elli Rowe had an impressive run, but failed to make it to the top 14.

The 21st season isn't expected to air until spring 2023. It will be the singing competition's sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall.