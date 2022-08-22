"American Idol" isn't the star maker it once was, but that won't stop thousands from trying for a chance to shine on national television.
For the third consecutive year, producers are holding initial auditions over Zoom. Each state will get a day to participate. Minnesotans get their chance on Wednesday. To find out more and register ahead of time, visit americanidol.com/auditions.
Last season, Rochester native Elli Rowe had an impressive run, but failed to make it to the top 14.
The 21st season isn't expected to air until spring 2023. It will be the singing competition's sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Review: Indian cultural hero A.R. Rahman dazzles in marathon concert in Minneapolis
The "Slumdog Millionaire" maestro's gig was a visual feast and a seamless blend of ragas and rock.
Nation
As inflation soars, access to Indigenous foods declines
Blueberry bison tamales, harvest salad with mixed greens, creamy carrot and wild rice soup, roasted turkey with squash. This contemporary Native American meal, crafted from the traditional foods of tribes across the United States and prepared with "Ketapanen" – a Menominee expression of love – cost caterer Jessica Pamonicutt $976 to feed a group of 50 people last November.
Sports
Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her
Loyola University's Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday.
World
Police: Bag found at Stockholm festival had an explosive
A bag with an explosive charge was found in a Stockholm park during an annual cultural festival and police have opened a preliminary investigation into attempted public destruction, police in Sweden said Monday.
Business
Sunrun CEO Powell sees need for more rooftop solar
As the head of the nation's largest rooftop solar installer, Mary Powell has a stake in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which includes tax credits to make rooftop solar more affordable.