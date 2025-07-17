How meditation helped an ordained Buddhist monk at the British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Fickle weather and funny bounces are classic features of links golf, making the British Open a test of the mind as much as anything else.
Perhaps, then, it's no surprise to see Sadom Kaewkanjana near the top of the leaderboard at Royal Portrush.
Kaewkanjana is an ordained Buddhist monk from Thailand who took a break from golf in 2023 to practice meditation.
He said being a monk was helping him ''concentrate on the golf course'' and improve his focus.
''Forget everything outside, just live in the present,'' he said after shooting a 3-under 68 in his first round to be one stroke off the clubhouse lead in his second appearance at golf's oldest championship.
In his first — in 2022 — he finished tied for 11th place at the home of golf in St. Andrews.
That was his only previous experience of links golf.
''When I play links course, it's a new experience for me,'' the 27-year-old Kaewkanjana said. ''I really enjoy to play a links course. It's fun to play with a windy course and tough conditions.''