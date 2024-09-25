U.S. stocks edged back from their records as financial markets around the world take a pause following big recent moves.
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 9/25/2024
U.S. stocks edged back from their records as financial markets around the world take a pause following big recent moves.
By The Associated Press
The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Wednesday, a day after setting its latest all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite was basically flat.
Treasury yields ticked higher in the bond market after sinking the day before on a surprisingly weak update on consumer confidence. Chinese stocks rose again after soaring Tuesday on excitement about new stimulus measures, but they pared their gains through the day.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 10.67 points, or 0.2%, to 5,722.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 293.47 points, or 0.7%, to 41,914.75.
The Nasdaq composite rose 7.68 points, or less than 0.1%, to 18,082.21.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 26.54 points, or 1.2%, to 2,197.45.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 19.71 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 148.61 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 133.88 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 30.43 points, or 1.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 952.43 points, or 20%.
The Dow is up 4,225.21 points, or 11.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,070.85 points, or 20.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 170.38 points, or 8.4%.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
CBS News, hosting vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz for the general election campaign's third debate next week, says it will be up to the politicians — not the moderators — to check the facts of their opponents.