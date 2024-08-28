Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/28/2024

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 8:30PM

Losses for several big technology companies pulled the stock market lower.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% Wednesday, weighed down by drops in Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%. The Dow is coming off two consecutive all-time highs. The Nasdaq composite fell 1.1%.

Nordstrom rose after the department store chain easily surpassed Wall Street's profit expectations. Treasury yields held steady in the bond market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 33.62 points, or 0.6%, to 5,592.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159.08 points, or 0.4%, to 41,091.42.

The Nasdaq composite fell 198.79 points, or 1.1%, to 17,556.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.36 points, or 0.7%, to 2,188.64.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 42.43 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 83.66 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 321.77 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 30.07 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 822.35 points, or 17.2%.

The Dow is up 3,401.88 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,544.68 points, or 17%.

The Russell 2000 is up 161.56 points, or 8%.

