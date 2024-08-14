Wall Street ticked higher after the latest update on inflation came in almost exactly as economists expected.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 8/14/2024
Wall Street ticked higher after the latest update on inflation came in almost exactly as economists expected.
By The Associated Press
Associated Press
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Wednesday, coming off one of its best days of the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite ended basically flat.
Treasury yields were steady after the U.S. government said consumers paid prices for food, gasoline and other things last month that were 2.9% higher than a year earlier. The data should keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut its main interest rate in September.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 20.78 points, or 0.4%, to 5,455.21.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.75 points, or 0.6%, to 40,008.39.
The Nasdaq composite rose 4.99 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,192.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 10.87 points, or 0.5%, to 2,084.32.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 111.05 points, or 2.1%.
The Dow is up 510.85 points, or 1.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 447.30 points, or 2.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 3.40 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 685.38 points, or 14.4%.
The Dow is up 2,318.85 points, or 6.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,181.25 points, or 14.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 57.25 points, or 2.8%.
More from Business
Asian shares were mostly higher Thursday after the latest update on U.S. inflation came in almost exactly as economists expected, and data on Japan's economy showed relatively healthy growth.