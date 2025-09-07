How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/9/2025

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as the Trump administration sought to win more deals with global trading partners. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.9%.
Nvidia became the first public company to top $4 trillion in value.
Copper prices eased after spiking a day earlier as President Donald Trump said he would impose 50% tariffs on imports of the metal.
Merck rose after announcing it would buy Verona Pharma, a U.K. company that focuses on respiratory diseases.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 37.74 points, or 0.6%, to 6,263.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 217.54 points, or 0.5%, to 44,458.30.
The Nasdaq composite rose 192.87 points, or 0.9%, to 20,611.34.