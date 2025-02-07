Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/2/2025

U.S. stocks ticked higher to hit another record.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 8:21PM

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Wednesday and set an all-time high for the third time in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.9%.

Tesla rallied following its latest update on deliveries, while Nike and other companies that import a lot from Vietnam rose after President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with the country. Shorter-term Treasury yields held steady ahead of a highly anticipated report coming on Thursday about the strength of the U.S job market.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 29.41 points, or 0.5%, to 6,227.42.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.52 points, or less than 0.1%, to 44,484.42.

The Nasdaq composite rose 190.24 points, or 0.9%, to 20,393.13.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 28.84 points, or 1.3%, to 2,226.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 54.35 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 665.15 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 119.67 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 53.85 points, or 2.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 345.79 points, or 5.9%.

The Dow is up 1,940.20 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,082.34 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.78 points, or 0.2%.

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/2/2025