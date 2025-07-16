How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/16/2025

President Donald Trump sent the U.S. stock market on a jagged round trip after saying he had ''talked about the concept of firing'' the head of the Federal Reserve.
The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday after whipping through an earlier drop and subsequent recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%. Trump said he's unlikely to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Such a move could help Wall Street get the lower interest rates that investors love, but it would also raise the risk of a weakened Fed less able to make the unpopular moves needed to keep inflation under control.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 rose 19.94 points, or 0.3%, to 6,263.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.49 points, or 0.5%, to 44,254.78.
The Nasdaq composite rose 52.69 points, or 0.3%, to 20,730.49.