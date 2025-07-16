Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/16/2025

President Donald Trump sent the U.S. stock market on a jagged round trip after saying he had ''talked about the concept of firing'' the head of the Federal Reserve.

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 8:32PM

President Donald Trump sent the U.S. stock market on a jagged round trip after saying he had ''talked about the concept of firing'' the head of the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 added 0.3% Wednesday after whipping through an earlier drop and subsequent recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%. Trump said he's unlikely to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Such a move could help Wall Street get the lower interest rates that investors love, but it would also raise the risk of a weakened Fed less able to make the unpopular moves needed to keep inflation under control.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.94 points, or 0.3%, to 6,263.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 231.49 points, or 0.5%, to 44,254.78.

The Nasdaq composite rose 52.69 points, or 0.3%, to 20,730.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.93 points, or 1%, to 2,226.98.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 3.95 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 116.73 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 144.96 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.84 points, or 0.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 382.07 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 1,710.56 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,419.70 points, or 7.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.17 points, or 0.1%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Disney sues Hong Kong company it says is selling illegal Mickey Mouse jewelry

The Walt Disney Co. on Wednesday sued a Hong Kong jewelry company it accuses of selling illegal Mickey Mouse jewelry.

Nation

Trial opens against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other leaders over Facebook privacy violations

card image

Nation

Largest piece of Mars on Earth fetches $5.3 million at auction, but young dinosaur steals the show