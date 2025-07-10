How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 7/10/2025

Stock indexes closed higher on Wall Street, enough to nudge the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records.
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Thursday, and the Nasdaq edged up 0.1%. It was the second all-time high in a row for the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%. Delta Air Lines led a rally in airline stocks after issuing a solid outlook for the rest of 2025.
Delta soared 12%, and United Airlines climbed 14.3%. Cereal maker WK Kellogg jumped 30.6% after agreeing to be acquired by Nutella maker Ferrero Group.
Copper prices rose.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 17.20 points, or 0.3%, to 6,280.46.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192.34 points, or 0.4%, to 44,650.46.