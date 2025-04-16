How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 4/16/2025

U.S. stocks dropped as the costs of U.S. restrictions on global trade compounded.
The S&P 500 fell 2.2% Wednesday. The Dow lost 1.7%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 3.1%.
Losses accelerated after the Federal Reserve's head said President Donald Trump's tariffs could push economic growth lower and inflation higher than earlier thought. Nvidia sank after saying new U.S. restrictions on exports to China will chisel billions of dollars off its results.
United Airlines said conditions are so impossible to predict that it gave two forecasts for its financials this upcoming year, one if there's a recession and another if not.
On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 120.93 points, or 2.2%, to 5,275.70.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 699.57 points, or 1.7%, to 39,669.39.
The Nasdaq composite fell 516.01 points, or 3.1%, to 16,307.16.