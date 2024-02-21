Stocks ended mostly higher on Wall Street after a listless day of trading. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1%.

The Dow also added 0.1% after turning slightly higher just before the close.

Weakness in technology shares weighed on the Nasdaq, which ended 0.3% lower.

Palo Alto Networks sank more than 28%. The network security company forecast billings well below what analysts were looking for.

Amazon rose following news that it would be added to the Dow. Walgreens Boots Alliance, which is leaving the Dow, fell.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.29 points, or 0.1%, to 4,981.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.44 points, or 0.1%, to 38,612.24

The Nasdaq composite fell 49.91 points, or 0.3%, to 15,580.87

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 9.40 points, or 0.5%, to 1,944.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 23.77 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 15.75 points, less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 194.78 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 211.97 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 922.70 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 569.52 points, or 3.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.33 points, or 1.6%.