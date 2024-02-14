Stocks recovered much of their sharp losses from a day before, triggered by worries that interest rates will stay high for months longer than hoped.

The S&P 500 rose 1% Wednesday, good for more than two-thirds of its loss from Tuesday following a hotter-than-expected report on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.3%. Small-company stocks did even better.

A calmer bond market helped keep things steadier as Treasury yields eased. DaVita, Lyft and other stocks climbed after reporting stronger results for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 47.45 points, or 1%, to 5,000.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.52 points, or 0.4%, to 38,424.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 203.55 points, or 1.3%, to 15,859.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 47.93 points, or 2.4%, to 2,012.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 25.99 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 247.42 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 131.52 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.11 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 230.79 points, or 4.8%.

The Dow is up 734.73 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 847.79 points, or 5.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 14.97 points, or 0.7%.