Wall Street drifted to a slightly higher close as trading remained light on this holiday-shortened week.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% Wednesday. The Dow rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.2%. Markets are holding on to modest gains for the week so far, and the S&P 500 is coming off its eighth straight winning week.

With just two more trading days left in the year, major indexes are on track to post hefty annual gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 24% for the year, while the Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, is up 44%.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.83 points, or 0.1%, to 4,781.58

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 111.19 points, or 0.3%, to 37,656.52.

The Nasdaq composite rose 24.60 points, or 0.2%, to 15,099.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.02 points, or 0.3%, to 2,066.21.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 26.95 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 270.55 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 106.20 points, or 0.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.25 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 942.08 points, or 24.5%.

The Dow is up 4,509.27 points, or 13.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,632.69 points, or 44.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 304.97 points, or 17.3%.