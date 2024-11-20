Business

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 11/20/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish, though the modest moves for indexes masked some thrashing underneath the surface.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 20, 2024 at 9:17PM

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed finish, though the modest moves for indexes masked some thrashing underneath the surface.

The S&P 500 ended barely changed Wednesday after trading lower for much of the day. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a gain of 0.3%.

Target led the market lower and lost more than a fifth of its value after the retailer gave a dour forecast for the holiday shopping season.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 0.13 points, or less than 0.1%, to 5,917.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 139.53 points, or 0.3%, to 43,408.47.

The Nasdaq composite fell 21.32 points, or 0.1%, to 18,966.14.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.71 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,325.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.49 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 36.52 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 286.02 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.70 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,147.28 points, or 24.1%.

The Dow is up 5,718.93 points, or 15.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,954.79 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 298.46 points, or 14.7%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Negotiators work through the night at UN climate talks to try to reach a cash deal for poor nations

The United Nations' annual climate talks pushed into overtime Saturday under a cloud of anger and disappointment as negotiators were well short of a deal on money for developing nations to curb and adapt to climate change.

World

As fast fashion's waste pollutes Africa's environment, designers in Ghana are finding a solution

Business

What to know about Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Trump's pick for labor secretary