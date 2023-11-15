Wall Street added a bit more to its big rally from a day before and to its gains so far for November.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday. The Dow climbed 163 points, and the Nasdaq composite edged up 0.1%. Target soared after reporting much stronger profit than analysts expected. Another big retailer, TJX, fell after giving a forecast for the holiday season that fell short of estimates.

The market was moving more tentatively following its best day since April. Treasury yields rose after one report said inflation was easing at the wholesale level but another indicated sales at retailers were stronger than expected.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 7.18 points, or 0.2%, to 4,502.88.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 163.51 points, or 0.5%, to 34,991.21.

The Nasdaq composite rose 9.45 points, or 0.1%, to 14,103.84.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 2.90 points, or 0.2% to 1,801.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 87.64 points, or 2%.

The Dow is up 708.11 points, or 2.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 305.73 points, or 2.2%

The Russell 2000 is up 95.90 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 663.38 points, or 17.3%.

The Dow is up 1,843.96 points, or 5.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,637.35 points, or 34.8%

The Russell 2000 is up 39.97 points, or 2.3%.