How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday, 10/02/2024

U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed close near their record levels. The S&P 500 ended little changed Wednesday, a day after sliding from its record on worries about a possible widening of the fighting in the Middle East. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. Oil prices rose again as the world waits to see how Israel will respond to Tuesday's missile attack from Iran, but they pared their gains as the day progressed. Treasury yields rose after an encouraging update on hiring by private U.S. employers.