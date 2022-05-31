Wall Street ended lower after another wobbly day on Tuesday, closing out a rocky month. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%, having recouped about half of its loss from earlier. The index managed to eke out a tiny gain for May but only after several abrupt swings.

Last week the S&P 500 had its biggest weekly gain since late 2020, breaking a seven-week losing streak that nearly brought it into a bear market.

Trading has been turbulent in recent weeks amid worries about a possible recession, inflation and rising interest rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 26.09 points, or 0.6%, to 4,132.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.84 points, or 0.7%, to 32,990.12.

The Nasdaq fell 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 12,081.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.85 points, or 1.3%, to 1,864.04.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 634.03 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is down 3,348.18 points, or 9.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,563.58 points, or 22.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 381.27 points, or 17%.