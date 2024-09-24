U.S. stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street after shaking off a bumpy start to the day.
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/24/2024
By The Associated Press
The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.2%, adding to its own record. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%. Treasury yields sank in the bond market following an update on U.S. consumer confidence that was surprisingly weak.
Prices for oil, copper and other commodities rallied following a slew of moves by China's central bank to prop up the world's second-largest economy. Chinese stocks closed sharply higher.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 14.36 points, or 0.3%, to 5,732.93.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.57 points, or 0.2%, to 42,208.22.
The Nasdaq composite rose 100.25 points, or 0.6%, to 18,074.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.71 points, or 0.2%, to 2,223.99.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 30.38 points, or 0.5%.
The Dow is up 144.86 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 126.20 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 3.89 points, or 0.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 963.10 points, or 20.2%.
The Dow is up 4,518.68 points, or 12%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,063.17 points, or 20.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 196.92 points, or 9.7%.
