Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/8/2025

Wall Street ended mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new tariffs on more than a dozen nations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday.

The Associated Press
July 8, 2025 at 8:21PM

Wall Street ended mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new tariffs on more than a dozen nations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.

The sluggish trading came a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop since June as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea and new tariff rates on other nations set to go into effect Aug. 1.

The S&P 500 remains near the record it set last week.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.1%, to 6,225.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.60 points, or 0.4%, to 44,240.76.

The Nasdaq composite rose 5.95 points, less than 0.1%, to 20,418.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.51 points, or 0.7%, to 2,228.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 53.83 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 587.77 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 182.64 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.30 points, or 0.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 343.89 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 1,696.54 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,107.67 points, or 5.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 1.42 points, or 0.1%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Trash and tension mount in Philadelphia on Day 8 of workers strike, while some seek pop-up haulers

As trash and tempers heat up across Philadelphia on Day 8 of a strike by blue-collar city workers Tuesday, some residents and small business owners are hiring pop-up hauling services to clear their blocks of garbage, even as they broadly support the union's quest for higher pay.

Business

Photos show French President Emmanuel Macron's UK state visit

Travel

Get ready to pass through US airport security checkpoints with your shoes on your feet

card image