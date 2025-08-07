How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/8/2025

Wall Street ended mixed a day after a broad sell-off in response to the Trump administration setting new tariffs on more than a dozen nations. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite was little changed.
The sluggish trading came a day after the S&P 500 had its biggest drop since June as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tax on imports from Japan and South Korea and new tariff rates on other nations set to go into effect Aug. 1.
The S&P 500 remains near the record it set last week.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 4.46 points, or 0.1%, to 6,225.52.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.60 points, or 0.4%, to 44,240.76.
The Nasdaq composite rose 5.95 points, less than 0.1%, to 20,418.46.