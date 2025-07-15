How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/15/2025

Most U.S. stocks fell after an update on inflation hurt Wall Street's hopes for lower interest rates.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%.
Stocks felt pressure from a report showing inflation in the United States accelerated to 2.7% last month from 2.4% in May. That could help keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.
Tech stocks were more resilient, thanks to a strong gain for Nvidia. It and other tech stocks helped drive the Nasdaq composite 0.2% higher to another record.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 24.80 points, or 0.4%, to 6,243.76.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 436.36 points, or 1%, to 44,023.29.
The Nasdaq composite rose 37.47 points, or 0.2%, to 20,677.80.