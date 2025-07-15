Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/15/2025

Most U.S. stocks fell after an update on inflation hurt Wall Street's hopes for lower interest rates.

The Associated Press
July 15, 2025 at 8:31PM

Most U.S. stocks fell after an update on inflation hurt Wall Street's hopes for lower interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%.

Stocks felt pressure from a report showing inflation in the United States accelerated to 2.7% last month from 2.4% in May. That could help keep the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates.

Tech stocks were more resilient, thanks to a strong gain for Nvidia. It and other tech stocks helped drive the Nasdaq composite 0.2% higher to another record.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 24.80 points, or 0.4%, to 6,243.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 436.36 points, or 1%, to 44,023.29.

The Nasdaq composite rose 37.47 points, or 0.2%, to 20,677.80.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 44.68 points, or 2%, to 2,205.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 15.99 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 348.22 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 92.27 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 29.77 points, or 1.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 362.13 points, or 6.2%.

The Dow is up 1,479.07 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,367.01 points, or 7.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 25.10 points, or 1.1%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Nvidia to resume sales of highly desired AI computer chips to China

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang says the technology giant has won approval from the Trump administration to sell its advanced H20 computer chips used to develop artificial intelligence to China.

Business

Trump and Sen. Dave McCormick team up to promote energy and tech investments in Pennsylvania

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/15/2025