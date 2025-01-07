Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/1/2025

A mixed day of trading left the U.S. stock market split, as Wall Street's momentum slowed after setting record highs in each of the last two days.

The Associated Press
July 1, 2025 at 8:33PM

The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 400 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.

Tesla tugged on the market as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump soured further. But most U.S. stocks rose. So did short-term Treasury yields following a better-than-expected report on U.S. job openings. Data on U.S. manufacturing was more mixed.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.94 points, or 0.1%, to 6,198.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400.17 points, or 0.9%, to 44,494.94.

The Nasdaq composite fell 166.84 points, or 0.8%, to 20,202.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.46 points, or 0.9%, to 2,195.49.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 24.94 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is up 675.67 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 70.57 points, or 0.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 22.97 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 316.38 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is up 1,950.72 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 892.10 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 34.66 points, or 1.6%.

