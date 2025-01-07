How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/1/2025

A mixed day of trading left the U.S. stock market split, as Wall Street's momentum slowed after setting record highs in each of the last two days.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% Tuesday for its first loss in four days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose roughly 400 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%.
Tesla tugged on the market as the relationship between its CEO, Elon Musk, and President Donald Trump soured further. But most U.S. stocks rose. So did short-term Treasury yields following a better-than-expected report on U.S. job openings. Data on U.S. manufacturing was more mixed.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 6.94 points, or 0.1%, to 6,198.01.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 400.17 points, or 0.9%, to 44,494.94.
The Nasdaq composite fell 166.84 points, or 0.8%, to 20,202.89.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 20.46 points, or 0.9%, to 2,195.49.