Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/6/2025

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wall Street as AI mania loses more steam and as more companies pull their financial forecasts because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:18PM

U.S. stocks closed lower on Wall Street as AI mania loses more steam and as more companies pull their financial forecasts because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Tuesday. The drop came a day after the index broke a nine-day winning streak, its longest such run in more than 20 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.9%.

Palantir Technologies was one of the heaviest weights on the market, even though the AI company reported a profit for the latest quarter that met analysts' expectations.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 43.47 points, or 0.8%, to 5,606.91.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 389.83 points, or 0.9%, to 40,829.

The Nasdaq composite fell 154.58 points, or 0.9%, to 17,689.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.07 points, or 1.1%, to 1,983.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 79.76 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 488.43 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 288.07 or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.55 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 274.72 points, or 4.7%.

The Dow is down 1,715.22 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,621.13 or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 246.97 points, or 11.1%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Homeland Security chief says travelers with no REAL ID can fly for now, but with likely extra steps

card image

Travelers who haven't obtained a REAL ID by this week's deadline received assurances from the head of Homeland Security that they will be able to fly after additional identity checks. Her comments came Tuesday as people were waiting in long lines outside of government buildings from California to Chicago trying to update their IDs before the long-delayed deadline.

Business

Controllers briefly lost contact with Newark planes before wider flight disruptions

Business

US expands attempt to blow up Google with proposed teardown of its ad technology