How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 5/13/2025

U.S. stocks rose following an encouraging report that showed inflation unexpectedly slowed across the country last month.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.7% Tuesday and erased its loss for the year so far. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.6% as AI and other tech stocks led the way.
The report on inflation could give the Federal Reserve more leeway to cut interest rates later this year to help the economy, but analysts and economists cautioned that inflation could still run higher in coming months because of President Donald Trump's tariffs.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 42.36 points, or 0.7%, to 5,886.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.67 points, or 0.6%, to 42,140.43.
The Nasdaq composite rose 301.74 points, or 1.6%, to 19,010.08.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.15 points, or 0.5%, to 2,102.35.