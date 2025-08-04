Business

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 4/8/2025

U.S. stocks dropped after a second day of stunning reversals.

The Associated Press
April 8, 2025 at 8:30PM

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% Tuesday after wiping out an early gain of 4.1%, which had it on track for its best day in years. That brought the index nearly 19% below its record set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 320 points after giving up an earlier surge of 1,460, while the Nasdaq composite lost 2.1%.

Uncertainty is still high about what President Donald Trump will do with his trade war. The latest set of tariffs, including a massive 104% levy on Chinese imports, are scheduled to kick in after midnight.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 79.48 points, or 1.6%, to 4,982.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 320.01 points, or 0.8%, to 37,645.59.

The Nasdaq composite fell 335.35 points, or 2.1%, to 15,267.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 49.43 points, or 2.7%, to 1,760.71.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 91.31 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is down 669.27 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 319.87 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.32 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 898.86 points, or 15.3%.

The Dow is down 4,898.63 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,042.88 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 469.45 points, or 21.1%.

