Weakness for some Big Tech stocks tugged Wall Street a bit lower, but the market overall was mixed and regaining some stability at the tail end of what's been a turmoil-filled month.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. More stocks rose than fell within the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also down slightly.

There was relative calm even in the bond market, which has been home to some of Wall Street's wildest moves since fears flared about banks earlier this month. Yields were making only modest moves higher.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.26 points, or 0.2%, to 3,971.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.83 points, or 0.1%, to 32,394.25.

The Nasdaq composite fell 52.76 points, or 0.4% to 11,716.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.04 points, or 0.1%, to 1,752.63.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 0.28 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is up 156.72 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 107.88 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 17.71 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 131.77 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 753 points, or 2.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,249.60 points, or 11.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 8.61 points, or 0.5%.