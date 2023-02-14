Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street following several sharp reversals after a report suggested inflation may not be slowing as quickly and as smoothly as hoped.

The S&P 500 closed virtually unchanged Tuesday after swinging between losses and gains throughout the day. The Nasdaq composite rose and the Dow fell. The bond market was more decisive, with yields climbing as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to get firmer on interest rates to combat inflation. Analysts said the report shows the long road ahead for the Fed in getting inflation down to its 2% target.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.16 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,136.13.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 points, or 0.5%, to 34,089.27.

The Nasdaq composite rose 68.36 points, or 0.6%, to 11,960.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.23 points, or 0.1%, to 1,939.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 45.67 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is up 220 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 242.02 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.10 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 296.63 points, or 7.7%.

The Dow is up 942.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,493.66 points, or 14.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 178.67 points, or 10.1%.