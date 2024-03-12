U.S. stocks tiptoed to more records after a quiet day of trading. The S&P 500 edged up by 2 points, or less than 0.1%, on Tuesday to set an all-time high for the 55th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite added 0.4% to its own record set a day earlier. Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report showed U.S. employers were advertising slightly more job openings at the end of October than a month earlier. The South Korean won sank against the dollar after its president declared martial law and then later said he'll lift it.
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 12/3/2024
By The Associated Press
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 2.73 points, or less than 0.1%, to 6,049.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.47 points, or 0.2%, to 44,705.53.
The Nasdaq composite rose 76.96 points, or 0.4%, to 19,480.91.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 17.79 points, or 0.7%, to 2,416.35.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 17.50 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 205.12 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 262.74 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.38 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 1,280.05 points, or 26.8%.
The Dow is up 7,015.99 points, or 18.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 4,469.56 points, or 29.8%.
The Russell 2000 is up 389.27 points, or 19.2%.
