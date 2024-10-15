How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/15/2024

U.S. stocks pulled back from their records as the price of crude oil tumbled again and technology stocks faltered. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, a day after setting an all-time high for the 46th time this year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 1%. Chip stocks fell after supplier ASML warned of a slower recovery outside of the AI boom. Exxon Mobil and other energy stocks sank to some of the market's worst losses after oil prices dropped again. Treasury yields eased as trading for U.S. bonds resumed following a holiday.