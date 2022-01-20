Stocks fell again on Wall Street Thursday as technology stocks sold off in the afternoon, pushing the Nasdaq further into what's known as a correction.
The S&P 500 fell to its lowest level in three months. Consumer-focused stocks and shares in industrial companies also fell sharply.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 50.03 points, or 1.1%, to 4,482.73.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 313.26 points, or 0.9%, to 34,715.39.
The Nasdaq fell 186.23 points, or 1.3%, to 14,154.02.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 38.75 points, or 1.9%, to 2,024.04.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 180.12 points, or 3.9%.
The Dow is down 1,196.42 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is down 739.73 points, or 5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 138.42 points, or 6.4%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 283.45 points, or 6%.
The Dow is down 1,622.91 points, or 4.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 1,490.95 points, or 9.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 221.28 points, or 9.9%.