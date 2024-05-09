Most U.S. stocks fell following a mixed round of data on the economy, keeping them on track for their worst week since April.
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/5/2024
Most U.S. stocks fell following a mixed round of data on the economy, keeping them on track for their worst week since April.
By The Associated Press
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday for a third straight drop, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite held up better than the rest of the market and rose 0.3% thanks to gains for Tesla and a handful of other Big Tech stocks.
Treasury yields eased a bit ahead of a highly anticipated report on Friday. That's when the U.S. government will release its latest update on the job market.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 16.66 points, or 0.3%, to 5,503.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.22 points, or 0.5%, to 40,755.75.
The Nasdaq composite rose 43.36 points, or 0.3%, to 17,127.66.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,132.05.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 144.99 points, or 2.6%.
The Dow is down 807.33 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is down 585.96 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 85.58 points, or 3.9%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 733.58 points, or 15.4%.
The Dow is up 3,066.21 points, or 8.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,116.31 points, or 14.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 104.98 points, or 5.2%.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Google is blasted by UK watchdog for what it calls anti-competitive behavior through digital ads
Google was slammed Friday by U.K. regulators who say it's taking advantage of its dominance in digital advertising to thwart competition in Britain, ratcheting up pressure that the tech giant is facing on both sides of the Atlantic over its ''ad tech'' business practices.