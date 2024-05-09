Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/5/2024

Most U.S. stocks fell following a mixed round of data on the economy, keeping them on track for their worst week since April.

September 5, 2024 at 8:25PM

Most U.S. stocks fell following a mixed round of data on the economy, keeping them on track for their worst week since April.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.3% Thursday for a third straight drop, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite held up better than the rest of the market and rose 0.3% thanks to gains for Tesla and a handful of other Big Tech stocks.

Treasury yields eased a bit ahead of a highly anticipated report on Friday. That's when the U.S. government will release its latest update on the job market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 16.66 points, or 0.3%, to 5,503.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 219.22 points, or 0.5%, to 40,755.75.

The Nasdaq composite rose 43.36 points, or 0.3%, to 17,127.66.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.16 points, or 0.6%, to 2,132.05.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 144.99 points, or 2.6%.

The Dow is down 807.33 points, or 1.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 585.96 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 85.58 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 733.58 points, or 15.4%.

The Dow is up 3,066.21 points, or 8.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,116.31 points, or 14.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 104.98 points, or 5.2%.

