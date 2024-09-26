U.S. stocks rose to another all-time high, but a slide in oil prices kept the gains in check by weighing down energy companies.
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 9/26/2024
U.S. stocks rose to another all-time high, but a slide in oil prices kept the gains in check by weighing down energy companies.
By The Associated Press
The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Thursday, setting its third record high this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%.
Micron Technology led the way after AI-related demand helped it deliver a stronger-than-expected profit report. Other tech companies also rose. Exxon Mobil, ConocoPhillips and other energy companies fell along with crude prices.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.11 points, or 0.4%, to 5,745.37.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 260.36 points, or 0.6%, to 42,175.11.
The Nasdaq composite rose 108.09 points, or 0.6%, to 18,190.29.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.42 points, or 0.6%, to 2,209.87.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 42.82 points, or 0.8%.
The Dow is up 111.75 points, or 0.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 241.97 points, or 1.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 18.02 points, or 0.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 975.54 points, or 20.5%.
The Dow is up 4,485.57 points, or 11.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,178.94 points, or 21.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 182.80 points, or 9%.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
CBS News, hosting vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz for the general election campaign's third debate next week, says it will be up to the politicians — not the moderators — to check the facts of their opponents.