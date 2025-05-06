Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 6/5/2025

The Associated Press
June 5, 2025 at 8:19PM

U.S. stocks drifted lower as financial markets locked in their final moves before a highly anticipated update coming Friday about the U.S. job market.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

Tesla tumbled as the relationship between CEO Elon Musk soured with President Donald Trump, while Procter & Gamble fell after saying it would cut up to 7,000 jobs over the next two years. Treasury yields held relatively steady after Trump said trade talks are set to resume with China following an encouraging phone call with the leader of the world's second-largest economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.51 points, or 0.5%, to 5,939.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108 points, or 0.3%, to 42,319.74.

The Nasdaq composite fell 162.04 points, or 0.8%, to 19,298.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.13 points, or 0.1%, to 2,097.35.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 27.61 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 49.67 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 184.68 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 31.07 points, or 1.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 57.67 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 224.48 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 12.34 points, or 0.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 132.80 points, or 6%.

