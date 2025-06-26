Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 6/26/2025

U.S. stocks approached a new record Thursday.

The Associated Press
June 26, 2025 at 8:23PM

U.S. stocks approached a new record Thursday.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% and is just 0.05% below its all-time closing high, which was set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 0.9%, and the Nasdaq gained 1%.

McCormick helped lead the market after the seller of cooking spices delivered a better-than-expected profit report. Treasury yields eased in the bond market following a couple of better-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy, including on jobless claims and orders for long-lasting manufactured goods. Stock indexes were mixed across much of Europe and Asia.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 48.86 points, or 0.8%, to 6,141.02.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 404.41 points, or 0.9%, to 43,386.84.

The Nasdaq composite rose 194.36 points, or 1%, to 20,167.91.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 35.92 points, or 1.7%, to 2,172.11.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 173.18 points, or 2.9%.

The Dow is up 1,180.02 points, or 2.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 720.50 points, or 3.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.84 points, or 3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 259.39 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 842.62 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 857.12 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 58.05 points, or 2.6%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Average long-term US mortgage rate drops to 6.77%, the lowest level since early May

The average rate on a 30-year U.S. mortgage fell to its lowest level since early May, an encouraging trend for prospective homebuyers at a time when the U.S. housing market remains largely held back by elevated borrowing costs and rising prices.

Business

Pete Hegseth attacks old Fox News colleague's reporting on Iran strikes intelligence evaluation

Business

Bill Moyers, the former White House press secretary turned acclaimed TV journalist, dead at 91