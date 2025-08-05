How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 5/8/2025

U.S. stocks rose after the United States and United Kingdom announced a deal on trade that would lower some tariffs and restrictions between the two countries.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.6% Thursday, marking its 11th gain in the last 13 days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.1%.
Stocks got a boost after President Donald Trump gave potentially encouraging updates on upcoming talks with China, but some of the gains faded late in the day. Bitcoin jumped above $101,000, crude oil prices climbed and the price of gold eased back as investors felt less need for safety.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 32.66 points, or 0.6%, to 5,663.94.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.48 points, or 0.6%, to 41,368.45.
The Nasdaq composite rose 189.98 points, or 1.1%, to 17,928.14.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 36.75 points, or 1.8%, to 2,026.41.