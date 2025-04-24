Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/24/2025

U.S. stocks rallied further as better-than-expected profits for U.S. companies piled up, though CEOs say they're unsure whether it will last because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's trade war.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 8:21PM

U.S. stocks rallied further as better-than-expected profits for U.S. companies piled up, though CEOs say they're unsure whether it will last because of uncertainty created by President Donald Trump's trade war.

The S&P 500 jumped 2% Thursday for its third straight day of big gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.7%.

ServiceNow surged after the AI platform company delivered a stronger profit for the start of 2025 than expected. Southwest Airlines likewise reported stronger-than-expected results, but it joined a lengthening list of companies that have pulled financial forecasts because of uncertainty around tariffs.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 108.91 points, or 2%, to 5,484.77.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 486.83 points, or 1.2%, to 40,093.40.

The Nasdaq composite rose 457.99 points, or 2.7%, to 17,166.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 38.45 points, or 2%, to 1,957.59.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 202.07 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 951.17 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 879.59 points, or 5.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 76.97 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 396.86 points, or 6.7%.

The Dow is down 2,450.82 points, or 5.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,144.75points, or 11.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 272.57 points, or 12.2%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Trump science cuts target bird feeder research, AI literacy work and more

Ashley Dayer's dream of winning a National Science Foundation grant to pursue discoveries in bird conservation started when she was an early-career professor with an infant in her arms and a shoestring laboratory budget.

Business

Google's parent begins year with robust growth despite legal, competitive and economic threats

Business

USDA withdraws a plan to limit salmonella levels in raw poultry