Jumps for Big Tech stocks helped U.S. stock indexes claw back much of their slide from the day before, when worries that interest rates may stay high for a while rocked Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.7% to set a record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down by less than 0.1%.

Apple was the strongest single force pushing the market upward, and Amazon climbed to set a record, topping its prior high set in 2021. In the bond market, Treasury yields were relatively steady following some mixed data on the economy.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 38.42 points, or 0.7%, to 5,199.06.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.43 points, or less than 0.1%, to 38,459.08.

The Nasdaq composite rose 271.84 points, or 1.7%, to 16,442.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,042.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 5.28 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 444.96 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 193.68 points, or 1.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 20.87 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 429.23 points, or 9%.

The Dow is up 769.54 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,430.85 points, or 9.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 15.53 points, or 0.8%.