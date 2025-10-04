Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/10/2025

U.S. stocks surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before as President Donald Trump's trade war continues to threaten the economy.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 8:32PM

U.S. stocks surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before as President Donald Trump's trade war continues to threaten the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 3.5% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 4.3%.

China announced more countermeasures against the United States, and losses for stocks accelerated after the White House clarified that it will tax Chinese imports at 145%, not the 125% rate Trump had earlier written about. The swings also hit the bond market despite a better-than-expected report on inflation. U.S. crude oil prices fell more than 3%.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 188.85 points, or 3.5%, to 5,268.05.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,014.79 points, or 2.5%, to 39,593.66.

The Nasdaq composite fell 737.66 points, or 4.3%, to 16,387.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 81.77 points, or 4.3%, to 1,831.39.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 193.97 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 1,278.80 points, or 3.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 799.52 points, or 5.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 4.36 points, or 0.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 613.58 points, or 10.4%.

The Dow is down 2,950.56 points, or 6.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,923.48 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 398.76 points, or 17.9%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Where things stand for Trump in global tariff battle

In the aftermath of this week's tariff whiplash, President Donald Trump is deciding exactly what he wants out of trade talks with as many as 75 nations in the coming weeks.

Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 4/10/2025

Business

US stocks dive as euphoria on Wall Street reverts to fear about US-China trade war

card image