Business

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 12/5/2024

U.S. stocks slipped below their records in the runup to a big jobs report due on Friday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 5, 2024 at 9:23PM

U.S. stocks slipped below their records in the runup to a big jobs report due on Friday.

The S&P 500 edged down 0.2% Thursday after setting an all-time high for the 56th time this year the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.2%.

The crypto market had much more action, and bitcoin briefly burst to a record above $103,000 before falling back toward $99,000. It's climbed dramatically since Election Day on hopes President-elect Donald Trump will be more friendly to crypto. Airline stocks were strong, while Treasury yields held relatively steady in the bond market.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.38 points, or 0.2%, to 6,075.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 248.33 points, or 0.6%, to 44,765.71.

The Nasdaq composite fell 34.86 points, or 0.2%, to 19,700.26.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.39 points, or 1.3%, to 2,396.17.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 42.73 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 144.94 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 482.09 points, or 2.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.56 points, or 1.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 1,305.28 points, or 27.4%.

The Dow is up 7,076.17 points, or 18.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,688.91 points, or 31.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 369.10 points, or 18.2%.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Eli Lilly invests $3B to expand Wisconsin factory to help meet demand for Mounjaro, Zepbound

Eli Lilly is spending another $3 billion to bulk up manufacturing as the drugmaker seeks to stoke production of some blockbuster drugs and future products.

Business

Dwarfed by China in shipbuilding, US looks to build its defense base to fend off war

Business

EU chief in Uruguay for final talks on a huge trade deal with the South American Mercosur bloc